The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Anthony & Joe Russo break down the Avengers: Endgame scene where we see a drastic change in Thor. Plus, a video essay that tries to change the perception of Joel Schumacher‘s approach to The Dark Knight in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, and a couple more Stranger Things cast members partake in a lie detector test interview.

First up, directors Anthony & Joe Russo sat down with The New York Times for a new edition of Anatomy of a Scene, breaking down the introduction of a drastically different version of Thor than we’ve seen before. They focus on how Chris Hemsworth’s performance turns what could have been simply a goofy gag into a sharp turn from comedy into drama, and they also discuss the logistics of shooting a scene with one live-action actor and four characters created with visual effects.

Next up, Patrick (H) Willems has a new video essay that might shake things up for Batman fans who have long scorned Joel Schumacher’s approach to The Dark Knight. Is it possible that both Batman Forever and Batman & Robin have gotten better with age? Or should we merely appreciate these two movies for providing a shining example of the wrong way to treat comics? Could it be both?

Finally, Stranger Things duo Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer take Vanity Fair‘s patented lie detector test interview.What college did Natalia Dyer go to? Who influences Charlie Heaton’s musical style? What was Natalia’s best birthday present she had as a kid? Has Charlie ever purposefully trashed a hotel room? Get answers to all those questions and more.