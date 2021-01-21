Thanos may have been snapped to dust at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but he’s the only villain who ever really got the best of The Avengers, at least for five years. That means the villain who harnessed the power of all the Infinity Stones is worthy of a life-size bust from Queen Studios, complete with one of his massive arms wielding the Infinity Gauntlet that he used to get rid of the universe. Get an up close look at this impressive life-size Thanos bust below.

Avengers: Endgame Life-Size Thanos Bust

The Mad Titan returns and he’s bigger and badder than before! That’s right the incredible new half body Thanos life-size bust is available for pre-order today. With an edition of only 99, this behemoth of a bust is is expected to sell out quickly. We know you might not have space in your collection for this humongous bust, but if you do, it’s time to start creating a new floor plan for your man cave!

While the detail on this bust is outstanding, I have to say that it’s a little odd that only one of his arms is included. It makes sense considering this pose with the Infinity Gauntlet is the most memorable thing about the big purple guy, but seeing that right arm just completely gone is a little disorienting. Then again, if both arms were included, then we’d probably want the rest of his torso, and then we’d want a glass of milk, and we all know how that goes.

Now for the bad news. If you want this Avengers: Endgame life-size bust of Thanos, it’ll cost you a whopping $6,450. It’s affordable for Tony Stark, if he was still alive, but clearly this isn’t for fans who are light in the wallet. That’s probably why there are only 99 of them being made available. Why not 100? Maybe one of them has already been reserved for Kevin Feige or Josh Brolin or Marvel Studios offices. Anyway, if you pre-order, it will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022.