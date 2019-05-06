Marvel kept a super tight on spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, so much so that most of the cast didn’t even know what happened in the movie. Fake scripts and false endings abounded so as to make sure the more spoiler-prone cast members (read: Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), wouldn’t let anything spill. But that apparently didn’t keep the Avengers from spoiling it amongst themselves.

Anthony Mackie didn’t even know if he would appear in Avengers: Endgame, after his character’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War. But his Avengers Endgame Falcon storyline was spoiled for him by none other than Chris Evans.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

Only a few actors working on Avengers: Endgame got access to a full script of the film, and even then a few of them received false endings. But when you’re as high-ranking as Captain America, you can bet that you know the ending to your character and a few other characters as well. But being Captain doesn’t mean you’re great at keeping secrets. Especially when that secret is that Steve Rogers would pass on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson’s Falcon. Anthony Mackie revealed in an interview with IMDb that he had no idea of his character’s fate until Evans gleefully broke the news to him. Mackie said (via io9):

“We were at his house and he goes, ‘You excited?’ And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ and he goes, ‘You don’t know?’ He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script.”

The two characters have been intertwined since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the following films since, Falcon has been a loyal righthand man to Cap, though he will soon branch out with Bucky’s Winter Soldier in the Disney+ series Falcon & Winter Soldier. But before that new era begins, Mackie described how he and Evans closed out the last era when they read the ending together shared a lovely moment bonding over the legacy of their characters.

“We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening.”

While the closing scene where an old Steve Rogers passes on his shield to Sam is a little rude to Bucky, who went through just as much with Steve and is standing right there, it’s fitting that Chris Evans got to pass on the mantle both onscreen and offscreen.