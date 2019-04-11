Most movie logos and first looks are revealed with some traditional pizazz. But Disney quietly revealed a first look at the logo for the first Star Wars live-action TV series The Mandalorian, a first look at the upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp, and confirmation of Marvel’s Falcon & Winter Soldier series as part of their Disney+ presentation. Check them, and more, out below.

The Mandalorian Logo

First up, you can see the logo for The Mandalorian on both the main page for Disney+ and the dedicated Star Wars page. Interestingly, the Star Wars title itself is not seen in the logo, but the outline of the lead character does complete that second “A.”

Lady and the Tramp

If you were expecting the titular dogs in the live-action Lady and the Tramp movie to look like cartoon dogs…well, they don’t look like that. They look like actual dogs, albeit actual dogs that speak with the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Falcon & Winter Soldier, Noelle, and More

You can see the logo for the now-confirmed Falcon & Winter Soldier series in the images above, which will unite Captain America’s two best buds for their own adventure (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are both expected to reprise their roles). This is our first confirmation of the actual title, although the series itself has been rumored for some time.

The same page also reveals a new look at Noelle, the new Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus’ daughter, the title treatment for the documentary The Imagineering Story, which tells the story of the men and women who build Disney theme parks, and The Phineas and Ferb Movie, which continues the beloved Disney Channel show.