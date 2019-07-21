Avengers: Endgame showed us that in the five years since Thanos snapped his fingers and got rid of half of all the living creatures in the galaxy, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had really taken a dark turn. Tucked away in Norway in a fishing village dubbed New Asgard, the god of thunder is now an out of shape drunk who has tried to ignore his past and seems intent on never doing anything significant again. As we’ve discussed before, this might be used for laughs at first, but Thor has some serious post-traumatic stress going on after deeming himself a failure for not killing Thanos properly at the right time.

Of course, just because Thor is taking the loss a lot harder than some of the other Avengers doesn’t mean some of his inappropriate behavior isn’t still worth a laugh here and there. In fact, a recently released Avengers Endgame deleted scene shows him in Asgard doing something that we have never seen any of the other Avengers do before. And Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is not happy about it.

Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene

While pulling off their part of the time heist in Asgard back in 2013 (during the time of Thor: The Dark World), the god of thunder takes a quick break to relieve himself off the side of a balcony. Rocket Raccoon catches him at the wrong time and presumably sees Thor’s…mighty hammer. Needless to say, he’s pretty upset about the situation, but Rocket doesn’t want to waste anymore time – they still have to they get their hands on the Aether residing inside Jane Foster’s body.

Meanwhile, Thor is still stricken with grief and panic. Being back on his home world on the day when his mother is going to be killed isn’t helping, either. Plus, he’s starting to remember how he saw most of his people from Asgard killed by Thanos and the Black Order after they escaped destruction in Thor: Ragnarok. So yeah, Thor has seen some shit.

Rocket isn’t all that sympathetic, especially since Thor keeps tossing back beers and eating snacks leftover in his pocket. Unfortunately, both are blurred out for some reason (presumably due to licensing that was only approved for scenes in the final cut of the movie).

My bet is this scene was deleted because it doesn’t add much to the story that we don’t already know. There’s another scene that made it into the movie which pretty much accomplishes what this one does. We’ll get to see this deleted scene and more in the special features line-up of Avengers: Endgame, arriving on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere starting on July 30 and then 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on August 13, 2019.