It’s been 12 days since the global release of Avengers: Endgame, and the movie has already past the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office. After winning a second weekend at the domestic box office and raking in truckloads more money around the world, it’s now the fastest movie to reach $2 billion, and that was already an exclusive club to be in with only four other movies reaching the global box office milestone.

Avengers: Endgame added another $145.8 million to the domestic box office total, easily taking the top spot again. Unfortunately, it ended up falling short of the second weekend record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $149.2 million. The gap is small enough that the final numbers could end up breaking that record, but we’ll have to wait until Monday for that.

But the question is whether or not it will able to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the domestic box office in the top spot for all-time gross. As of now, it stands with almost $620 million, so it has a long way to go before passing the $936 million mark at the top of the charts. But nothing is impossible as this movie keeps raking in audiences and plenty of repeat business.

However, Avengers: Endgame doesn’t need much help to be called successful at the box office. With this milestone reached so quickly, it feels like this movie might actually have the power to take down Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all-time. Internationally, the movie raked in another $282 million, taking the international total to $1.569 billion. The movie passed the $2 billion mark globally in only 11 days, something that Avatar achieved in 47 days. But it remains to be seen if Avengers: Endgame will have the legs to take it down. So far, the three-hour runtime doesn’t seem to be stopping anyone from seeing it again.

As for the rest of the box office, Avengers: Endgame kept all other movies from making much money. The thriller The Intruder fell in the second place spot with $11 million, though the crowd didn’t seem to be too satisfied with it since it earned a “B-” CinemaScore from opening day audiences. It still performed a little further above expectations, but we’ll see how it fares as the blockbuster season gets more competitive.

Unfortunately, debuting in third place is the romantic comedy The Long Shot, a movie that deserved a better release date that wasn’t lost in the shuffle between Avengers: Endgame and Detective Pikachu. The film starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen mustered up $10 million, which is a bit of a disappointment for the best reviewed new release of the weekend, though it did only land a “B” CinemaScore. It seems like Avengers: Endgame is just too much of a draw for audiences to see much of anything else.

If you need anymore evidence of Avengers: Endgame holding onto crowds, even the family film UglyDolls only rakes in $8.5 million. Of course, this is an animated movie without much buzz and no studio reputation to support it. But even the draw of chart-topping musical artists like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Pitbull, and Blake Shelton wasn’t enough to get people interested in the movie.

Finally, rounding out the top five is the holdover Captain Marvel. Some audiences seem to be playing catch-up either before or after seeing Avengers: Endgame, and it’s helping to give the movie even more staying power than it otherwise might have had. It added another $4.2 million, bringing the total over $420 million in the United States

Will Avengers: Endgame have the power to stay on top of the box office for a third weekend? With Detective Pikachu coming to theaters next week, it’s fairly unlikely, but Endgame has proven that nothing is impossible for this movie.