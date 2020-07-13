The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the second part of the final battle from Avengers: Endgame recreated in the style of a 16-bit video game. Plus, watch a featurette charting the path from The Shining to the sequel, Doctor Sleep, nearly 40 years later. Finally, Futurama and Samurai Jack voice actor Phil LaMarr takes a look back at some of his most famous characters.

First up, Mr. Sunday Movies has followed up their previous 16-bit edition of the final battle from Avengers: Endgame with the second part of the fight with all of The Avengers assembled to take down Thanos once and for all. This one picks up where the first left off, after Captain America gets reinforcements and everyone tries to keep the Nano Gauntlet away from Thanos.

Next up, author Stephen King and director Mike Flanagan sat down to take part in this featurette that goes behind the scenes of Doctor Sleep. The Warner Bros. prodction picks up decades after The Shining, and it picks up threads from both the movie and the book as it continues the story of Danny Torrance, now all grown up and played by Ewan McGregor.

Phil LaMarr is a man of many voices, and Vanity Fair had him take a look back at some of his most memorable characters, including Hermes Conrad from Futurama, the titular character of Samurai Jack, Green Lantern in Justice League, Bolbi in Jimmy Neutron, Aquaman in Young Justice, and even weatherman Ollie Williams from Family Guy.