The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was so devastating that Marvel even held grief counseling sessions for fans too distraught over the Marvel Studios film. But prepare your tissues, because Elizabeth Olsen warns that Avengers 4 is going to be even worse.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

Things weren’t looking great for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Their numbers have been literally halved after Thanos’ apocalyptic Dusting, which resulted in half of the universe supposedly dying.

And no one had it worse than Vision and Scarlet Witch, the star-crossed lovers whose dilemma was at the center of Thanos’ search for the Infinity Stones. In a feat of what can only be called emotional terrorism, Wanda Maximoff had to kill the man (android?) that she loved to save the world, only for her efforts to fail fruitlessly when Thanos brings him back to life and brutally kills him — again! — right in front of her. But somehow, Olsen, who plays the tragic Scarlet Witch, says that the future is looking even bleaker for the characters in Avengers 4.

At the ACE Comic-Con in Chicago this weekend, Olsen teased the only Avengers 4 plot details we know:

“It’s only going to get worse.”

Whoa there, Olsen, don’t go running your mouth too much. After a fan suggested that the dream she placed in Tony’s head in Avengers: Age of Ultron may have been prophetic, she added:

“It wasn’t something that I remember someone was saying that we’re going to go full circle to Infinity War — there wasn’t an Infinity War at that time [laughs]. But I think I always thought of it being what would happen if Ultron won. But I think it’s more interesting the way you’re thinking about it.”

So we know about the same about Avengers 4 as we did before — except that we now can prepare ourselves for another emotional roller coaster. Olsen’s comments come on the heels of her Avengers 4 co-star Chris Evans‘ teasing of the fourth Avengers film, promising that it will “pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.” Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, meanwhile, celebrated the film wrapping production with a cryptic image that will surely infuriate all Avengers fans for the next few months until the film’s release on May 3, 2019.