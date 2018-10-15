The Russo brothers’ trolling campaign with Avengers 4 continues as the directing duo has whipped fans into a frenzy with another super-cryptic image to celebrate the end of production. But honestly, there’s no better way for Avengers 4 to wrap filming: with an image that we can dissect and overanalyze for the next seven months.

At least we have some hints about the secretive movie with a new tease from Chris Evans, who wrapped up his final Marvel film with the end of the Avengers 4 reshoots.

Anthony and Joe Russo just love making us fans freak out over a simple image. And their latest one is a whopper…I think. I don’t know what to make of it, honestly, but that’s the whole point. The directors of Avengers 4 wrapped filming with a cryptic image that will keep us occupied until the movie’s release in May. Time to take to the Reddit threads.

What could it be? A title card? Iron Man’s beam blaster? The image of the bright blue sky as we’re slowly lowered into our graves? My actual guess is that it’s a scrubbed title card, especially with the still-unknown title being the source of much tongue-wagging from fans for the past few months.

So the Russo brothers leave us with basically nothing to go by until May 2019 — again. But thank god for Chris Evans, who seems to care less for the Marvel machine as he wraps up his final Marvel Cinematic Universe film with Avengers 4. Though much hoopla has been made about Evans’ anticlimactic final day of shooting, the Captain America actor had plenty of kind words to spare for the MCU at ACE Comic Con (via ComicBook.com):

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things, I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

Evans went on to assure fans that they won’t be disappointed by Avengers 4, which follows up the giant cliffhanger left by Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s never been done before and I don’t know if it will ever be done again and they really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.”

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.