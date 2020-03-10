At the end of James Cameron‘s sci-fi blockbuster Avatar, which was released all the way back in 2009, villain Colonel Miles Quaritch was apparently killed during the assault on the Tree of Souls. That’s why we were surprised when James Cameron announced that Stephen Lang would be returning in the same role for the forthcoming Avatar sequels. Weirdly enough, there were only three sequels planned when Stephen Lang’s return, but the actor has confirmed that he’s on board for all four, and that means there’s a lot more to learn about the character that seemed rather one-dimensional in the first movie.

Stephen Lang recently spoke to The National (via CinemaBlend) about the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch. Obviously the actor couldn’t reveal any significant details about the story or how his character is involved with it, but he spoke in general about how the character is being approached as the Avatar sequels villain. Lang said:

“I’m working now with a much broader canvas than I was with the first Avatar, and it keeps me in concert with James Cameron to really go to town and examine the character in detail. That, to me, is totally tremendously satisfying and challenging.”

That makes is sound like Quaritch may not be simply classified as a villain throughout the Avatar sequels. That would line up with what Lang vaguely told /Film back at the end of 2018 when he said this:

“Quaritch, his place in this particular universe has gotten more complicated. And that’s kind of the extent of his involvement in the world. The world begins to – the world of Pandora – begins to affect him quite deeply in ways that he either refused or it did not affect him. And it gets under his skin.”