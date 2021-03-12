Following in the footsteps of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a whole series of behind-the-scenes specials will be coming from Marvel Studios in the form of a new documentary series called Assembled. Each episode in the series will chronicle the making of one of Marvel’s latest projects, starting with Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.

Now that WandaVision has concluded, Marvel Studios can dive into every aspect of the making of the series, including all the spoiler-filled details that they couldn’t talk about for the longest time. In the Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, you get peeks behind the scenes of the entire series, with a special focus on the creation of the sitcom. That includes seeing all the black and white scenes in full blown color. Fans who have been curious about seeing the blue version of Vision in order to give the character the right color tone in black and white won’t be disappointed.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Trailer

Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as they invite viewers behind-the-scenes of this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is an all-encompassing look at Marvel Studios’ first, and arguably most unusual, streaming series.

As WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany says, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the “largest episodic experiment ever.” Though I’d say it’s gone from an experiment to a full fledged success, he’s certainly right about the magnitude of the MCU and how all of the movies and shows tie into each other. Though there are plenty of other big movie franchises, most don’t have the quantity and quality to compete with Marvel Studios.

This is just the beginning of Marvel’s looks behind the scenes of their latest projects. Fans can look forward to episodes of Assembled that dig into The Falcon and The Winter Solider, Loki, Hawkeye, and even the anticipated big screen production of Black Widow. Surely this tradition will continue with the rest of the upcoming Marvel slate as well, and they’ll all be available exclusively in Disney+

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+ right now.