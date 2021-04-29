Hot on the heels of WandaVision getting a whole documentary on the making of the series, Marvel Studios is following suit with Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We knew “Assembled” would be the overarching banner used for making-of documentaries for Marvel’s upcoming projects, but we didn’t realize they would all be arriving so quickly. This documentary will be available on Disney+ starting tomorrow, just one week after the season finale. Check out the trailer below.

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Trailer

The documentary trailer shows off footage from behind the scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including the planning of large action sequences like the fight with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett) taking on Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers on top of two speeding semi-trucks. There’s also talk about the challenges of shifting production to Puerto Rico after the shoot in Prague was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo) all partake in talking heads along with series director Kari Skogland and head writer Malcolm Spellman (who we recently interviewed about the series finale).

I imagine that the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier likely won’t be as compelling as WandaVision since it’s all a little more straightforward, but surely there are still some interesting details to learn about the development and production of the show.

Here’s the official synopsis for Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning tomorrow, the second episode of this groundbreaking series of documentary-style specials follows Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and members of the cast and crew as they take fans inside the making of the hard-hitting series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Viewers will learn how the roots of these two characters reach as far back as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and the momentum has steadily built over their subsequent films. The creative minds behind the series leaned into these characters’ rich storylines along with the dynamic chemistry between Mackie and Stan as a launch pad for the series to explore the post-blip world while drawing inspiration from and coming to terms with the legacy of Captain America. The cast and crew will talk about the special alchemy they’ve developed for the series by blending genres from spy thrillers to buddy cop vehicles. The episode also showcases how the team filmed the high-flying, globe-trotting action, brought back fan favorites such as Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, and introduced new characters into the mix.

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on April 30, 2021.