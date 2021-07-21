Now that Loki has wrapped up the show’s first season, it’s time for the traditional follow-up in the form of a documentary about the Marvel Studios production with a new installment of Assembled.

Assembled: The Making of Loki takes us behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest show on Disney+ to reveal how all the mischief was managed with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and the rest of the show’s cast and crew. Watch the Assembled: The Making of Loki trailer below.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Trailer

Since all the spoilers are out there, nothing is off limits as we hear director Kate Herron talk about tapping into the emotion of the characters and letting them be a little ugly in that way. Other parts of the trailer focus on the production design that gave Loki such a unique look, from the creation of the Time Variance Authority to the settings of Lamentis-1 and The Void. We’ll also get to see even more footage of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains.

Fans of all the Loki variants will get a much better look at all the different versions of the God of Mischief, including Alligator Loki, who can be seen getting pummeled by President Loki in a quick shot from the set. Don’t worry, it’s just that silly, blue, stuffed version of Alligator Loki. Tom Hiddleston didn’t actually wail on an alligator wearing a little Loki helmet.

Unlike previous versions of Assembled, this edition focusing on the making of Loki was dropped by complete surprise, and it’s available now to stream on Disney+. While we would have appreciated a bit of a heads up on this one, at least we still have some more Loki goodness to watch while we wait for Marvel’s What If…? animated series to arrive on the streaming service.

Here’s the official synopsis for the ongoing documentary series Assembled:

ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Assembled: The Making of Loki is streaming right now on Disney+.