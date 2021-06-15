If you’re a kid of the 1990s, then you probably plugged way too many quarters into the Simpsons arcade game. Created by Konami, the classic side-scrolling brawler let you play as Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa as the family fought various Springfield villains to get back a kidnapped Maggie. Soon, you can bring back the memories of smashing those buttons and pushing that joystick with Arcade1Up’s home version of The Simpsons, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved game.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Game

Arcade 1Up’s The Simpsons arcade cabinet from will be one of the company’s bigger four-player machines. It’s not quite as big as the traditional arcade game, but it replicates the style and the experience for a fraction of the price you’d have to pay for the real thing. Plus, these arcade machines can be (unofficially) modded to play more games if you have the know-how.

The Simpsons arcade cabinet features a lit marquee, a matching riser to bring the machine closer to the height of a standard arcade cabinet, an exclusive stool, an 18″ x 24″ tin sign, and a clear deck protector. It will also come with a bonus game that has not yet been announced. If it’s not The Simpsons: Bart vs. The Space Mutants or The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare, we riot.

With a pricetag of $599.99 (via The Verge), The Simpsons arcade cabinet costs considerably more than the number of quarters it would take to beat the game. But since finding a good arcade with the game is pretty difficult, this seems like a fair trade-off, especially with a bonus game and the potential to create your own arcade game emulator out of the four-player cabinet.

Pre-orders for The Simpsons arcade cabinet open up on July 15, 2021.