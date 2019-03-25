Who would have thought that Aquaman would become the highest grossing DC Comics movie at the global box office? Following the doom and gloom of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the inspiration of Wonder Woman, director James Wan steers us right into the weirdest and wildest installment of the DC Extended Universe yet. Thankfully, it’s hell of a lot of fun, even in spite of some truly dumb moments. And there’s just enough stupidity for Honest Trailers to get some good shots in there.

Aquaman Honest Trailer

New York’s hottest club is Aquaman. This place has it all: knights riding sharks,water-powered plasma cannons, underwater politics and intrigue, high-tech pirates, dinosaurs, Willem Dafoe with a man-bun, a kaiju breaking through lava, skydiving into a desert, bad red wigs, and an octopus playing the drums. And that’s not even counting all of the insane things that happen in the final battle.

In all seriousness, there really is a lot to love about Aquaman, especially when you consider how fantastical and otherworldly it is. It’s unlikely almost every other comic book movie out there, even getting weirder than the Thor franchise. But the problem is when you have something like this, which almost entirely undoes any bit of goodwill that the rest of the movie might create:

Who thought it would be a good idea to have Pitbull rap (the question could end there), and then add the chorus from Toto’s “Africa,” especially after Weezer already did the best job covering this song? Anyway, don’t forget to see How Aquaman Would Have Ended, which probably would have been much sooner.