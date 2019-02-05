VOTD: How ‘Aquaman’ Should Have Ended

After a month and a half of being in theaters, Aquaman is still holding one of the top five spots on the box office charts. The film has raked in over $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the most successful movie globally in the DC Extended Universe. Obviously director James Wan must have done something right, but if you ask the folks at How It Should Have Ended, they see things going a little bit differently for Arthur Curry. So let’s find out how Aquaman should have ended.

How Aquaman Should Have Ended

All right, so there’s a gag about how stupid Orem’s helmet looks as he desperately tries to live up to the cool title of Ocean Master. And the recurring bit with Arthur Curry getting the nickname Sharkbait, just like Nemo in Pixar’s own undersea adventure Finding Nemo, is worth a chuckle every time. But there’s a plot hole that’ll be hard to overlook upon repeat viewings.

When Mera goes out of her way to save Arthur from the Ring of Fire battle, they crash one of the Atlantean ships and make their pursuers think they crashed into lava. But let’s not forget that Mera still has a tracker on her wrist which they use later to find her and Arthur. So if they have the ability to track Mera’s whereabouts, why didn’t they realize she was alive and hiding inside of a whale? That would have ended the movie pretty damn quick.

Aquaman is still in theaters everywhere, so catch it while you can.