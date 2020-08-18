With Aquaman, director James Wan delivered one of the more wild and imaginative movies in the DC Extended Universe. The underwater worlds of the DC Comics superhero were something to behold, and there were a handful of truly great sequences scattered throughout the movie, even if there were also exponentially dumber scenes in-between them.

One of the best scenes in Aquaman was undoubtedly the dark and grisly attack of The Trench, horrifying underwater creatures who were so cool that they’re supposed to get their own spin-off. And director James Wan says if you liked that sequence, then you’ll get another dose of his horror sensibilities in the sequel.

James Wan on Aquaman 2 Horror Elements

Folks, we have James Wan talking AQUAMAN 2 ? Join #DCFanDome on 8/22 to see even more answers to the questions fans submitted! https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y pic.twitter.com/Pc8DqNqz64 — DC (@DCComics) August 14, 2020

If you can’t listen to the audio in the clip above, here’s what James Wan had to say in response to a fan question about this very subject:

“Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there would be a little bit of that in this next one. I think it’s a big part of who I am and just naturally comes out in these kinds of films, and especially a movie like Aquaman where the story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary. So naturally, my love for the horror genre just means that I latch myself to these scenes and try to give a little more of my scary sauce on them.”

This is all in support of the upcoming DC FanDome panel for Aquaman that will arrived with the virtual convention on August 22. It’s assumed that there will be some announcements about Aquaman 2, which remains shrouded in mystery, but we won’t know anything for sure until the panel arrives.

What we know for now is that Jason Momoa will be back as Aquaman, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will be writing the script. Patrick Wilson has also confirmed Ocean Master will be back in some capacity as well, possibly giving him a role akin to Loki in the Thor franchise. Last we heard, the movie was slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022, which just might be far enough out that the coronavirus pandemic may not impact it. Stay tuned.