Aquaman, the best superhero movie of 2018 (don’t @ me) will have a sequel soon enough, and you can expect to see some familiar faces. In addition to Jason Momoa‘s underwater hero, the sequel will also be bringing back Patrick Wilson as Aquaman’s half-brother/enemy Orm, AKA Ocean Master. James Wan is returning to direct Aquaman 2, which will begin production next year.

I loved Aquaman and all of its goofball energy and fantastical world-building, and I can’t wait for the sequel. Info on the follow-up has been relatively low-key, but with production set to ramp up very soon, we’re likely to learn more and more in the upcoming months. Here’s something we do know: Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master will be back. The first film spared his character’s life, and since Wilson and director James Wan have a long-standing working relationship, it’s only reasonable that the actor would return.

Speaking with THR, Wilson said, “I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters]. I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.” Even further, you say? Further than a title card made up of fish? Further than Amber Heard eating flowers? Further than Nicole Kidman wearing a weird fish-monster suit? I can’t wait!

I doubt Wan is going to make the same movie all over again, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Wilson’s character doesn’t end up being the lead villain this time out. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has stated he’ll also be back as Black Manta, so there will be plenty of foes to go around. In addition to the Aquaman sequel there’s also a spin-off movie about the sea monsters known as The Trench.

Wan is currently working on directing his first horror movie since The Conjuring 2, called Malignant. Production on Aquaman 2 will begin in 2020, with a December 16, 2022 release date planned.