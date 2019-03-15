Saturday Night Live is taking a short break between new episodes, but when the late night sketch comedy returns at the end of the month, they’ll be churning out three episodes in a row. After how great the recent back-to-back episodes hosted by John Mulaney and Idris Elba turned out to be, the pressure is on to keep the momentum going.

Thankfully, the three upcoming Saturday Night Live hosts set for the spring are exciting prospects since two of them are stars of hit TV shows hosting for the first time, and another is a comedy treasure who will be hosting for the fourth time.

Sandra Oh – March 30

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is coming to Saturday Night Live on March 30 to make her hosting debut. She’ll be only the third Asian-American woman to host SNL, following Awkwafina earlier this season and Lucy Liu back in 2000. But SNL has had quite the diverse set of hosts this season, perhaps their most diverse ever, and it’s nice to see Sandra Oh being brought into the fray.

Sandra Oh is probably best known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and HBO’s Arli$$, but more recently she’s been getting plenty of acclaim for playing the title role in Killing Eve. The series recently earned her a Screen Actors Guild award and Golden Globe win. Plus, she’s fresh off hosting the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg, which might be what turned heads for her to host SNL to begin with.

She’ll be joined by musical guest Tame Impala, an Australian rock band also making their SNL debut. They’re headlining Coachella this year and have won two of Rolling Stone’s Album of the Year awards in 2011 and 2012.

Kit Harington – April 6

Just in time to promote the final season of Game of Thrones, series star Kit Harington will also be making his hosting debut on SNL on April 6.

This one sounds like it could be fun, mostly because Harington hasn’t dabbled in comedy in his relatively short career. Game of Thrones is the biggest project he’s ever worked on, and that’s exactly what he’s famous for. Otherwise, the closest he’s come to comedy is work in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, and his character isn’t particularly funny in the animated movies. At the same time, that could prove to be a disaster too. But we’ll find out soon enough, and hopefully there will be a Game of Thrones sketch.

Harington will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles, who is also appearing on SNL for the first time despite having plenty of hit songs on the radio for years.

Emma Stone – April 13

Now this is the one we’re truly excited about. Emma Stone had a hell of a year in 2018 thanks to her stellar performance in The Favourite. The role earned her plenty of nominations during awards season, including one at the Academy Awards. But now she gets to cut loose in a much more fun way with the cast and crew of SNL on April 13. It will be her fourth time hosting.

Emma Stone has been an SNL fan since she was young, and her comedy experience speaks for itself. She’s easily one of the funniest actresses working today, and each time she’s hosted SNL, she’s had no problem fitting in and being as goofy and funny as she needs to be.

Stone will be joined by BTS, one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world, making their SNL debut.