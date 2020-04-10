Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 to little fanfare, overshadowed by the glitzy rollout of Disney+. But in contrast to another new streaming platform, Apple TV+ has a fair few original titles that are worth a watch. Sadly, they’ve been overlooked by many viewers, many of whom aren’t even aware that Apple TV+ is fully operational (partly through the fault of Apple’s lackluster marketing). But now that everyone is stuck inside and looking for new shows and movies to stream, Apple is stepping up its outreach by offering its originals for free to non-subscribers, for a limited time.

For a limited time, customers across the world can start watching a collection of Apple TV+ Originals for free. Seven Apple Originals, including the acclaimed alternate history series For All Mankind, the M. Night Shymalan thriller series Servant, and Kumail Nanjiani’s inspiring Little America, will be available to watch on the Apple TV app, to customers in over 100 countries and regions.

However, the free titles are only available on the Apple TV app. Those who have the app — available on devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku — can head to apple.co/FreeForEveryone to access the below series and films for free in the Apple TV app. The press release doesn’t specify for how long these titles will be available for free, but it will likely be the length of the seven-day free trial that Apple TV currently offers.

Here are the Apple TV+ Originals that will be free to stream starting today.

The Elephant Queen

Embark on an epic journey of family, courage and coming home in “The Elephant Queen.” This genre-crossing wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor earned the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award and is the recipient of two prestigious Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including Best Narration and Best Science / Nature Documentary. The uniquely crafted, character-driven narrative follows Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, who leads her family across an unforgiving, yet cinematic natural landscape made up of grasslands and woodlands, dotted with seasonal waterholes. https://apple.co/ ElephantQueen

Little America

From Lee Eisenberg and executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang, “Little America” is an anthology series featuring eight funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising true stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever. https://apple.co/LittleA merica

Servant

A twist-filled, psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. https://apple.co/Servant

For All Mankind

“For All Mankind” presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. https://apple.co/ ForAllMankind

Dickinson

This acclaimed comedy series, starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld and created by Alena Smith, audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Wiz Khalifa guest stars in the GLAAD Award-nominated comedy. https://apple.co/_Dickinson

Helpsters

A new live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street” that has been recognized with several accolades that mark the program’s integrity and quality, including Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. Join Cody and the Helpsters – a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan. https://apple.co/_ Helpsters

Ghostwriter

A re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. Since its premiere, “Ghostwriter” has earned several Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. https://apple.co/_ Ghostwriter

Snoopy In Space

Blast off with Snoopy in a series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang. Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond. “Snoopy in Space” is a DGA and ANNIE Award-nominated series, and has earned several Parents’ Choice Awards and Common Sense Media Awards. https://apple.co/_ SnoopyinSpace