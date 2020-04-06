Quibi Reviewed: The Best & Worst Of The New Streaming Service
Posted on Monday, April 6th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 6, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to review the launch line-up for the new streaming service Quibi.
- In Our Feature Presentation: Ranking the New Quibi Shows From Worst to Best
- What is Quibi
- How is the app experience?
- Can you watch it on tv?
- Hows the Aspect Ratio?
- Quality of content as a whole?
- Does the Quick bites format work?
- Worst Shows:
- Nikki Fre$h
- Gayme Show
- Singled Out
- Punk’d
- Skrrt with Offset
- You Ain’t Got These
- Any Not-Horrible Reality?
- Murder House Flip
- The Shape of Pasta
- I Promise
- Gone Mental with Lior
- Biggest Disappointment: Almost everything, really. Save for the top three shows.
- Best Shows:
- Flipped
- Survive
- 50 States of Fright
- Run This City
- When The Streetlights Go On
