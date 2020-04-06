On the April 6, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to review the launch line-up for the new streaming service Quibi.

In Our Feature Presentation: Ranking the New Quibi Shows From Worst to Best What is Quibi How is the app experience? Can you watch it on tv? Hows the Aspect Ratio? Quality of content as a whole? Does the Quick bites format work? Worst Shows: Nikki Fre$h Gayme Show Singled Out Punk’d Skrrt with Offset You Ain’t Got These Any Not-Horrible Reality? Murder House Flip The Shape of Pasta I Promise Gone Mental with Lior Biggest Disappointment: Almost everything, really. Save for the top three shows. Best Shows: Flipped Survive 50 States of Fright Run This City When The Streetlights Go On



All the other stuff you need to know: