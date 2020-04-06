On the April 6, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to review the launch line-up for the new streaming service Quibi.

  • In Our Feature Presentation: Ranking the New Quibi Shows From Worst to Best
    • What is Quibi
    • How is the app experience? 
    • Can you watch it on tv? 
    • Hows the Aspect Ratio?
    • Quality of content as a whole?
    • Does the Quick bites format work?
    • Worst Shows:
      • Nikki Fre$h
      • Gayme Show
      • Singled Out
      • Punk’d
      • Skrrt with Offset
      • You Ain’t Got These
    • Any Not-Horrible Reality?
      • Murder House Flip
      • The Shape of Pasta
      • I Promise
      • Gone Mental with Lior
    • Biggest Disappointment: Almost everything, really. Save for the top three shows. 
    • Best Shows: 
      • Flipped
      • Survive
      • 50 States of Fright
      • Run This City
      • When The Streetlights Go On

