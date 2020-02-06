Water Cooler: Birds of Prey, McMillions, Good Place, Little America, Terminator, Doctor Sleep, Underwater, Hateful Eight, Joker, 1917, Emma and more
Posted on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 6, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the Disneyland After Dark 80’s Nite event at Disneyland. You can watch his vlog of the experience here.
- Hoai-Tran went to London for the Birds of Prey premiere and junket, fell a bunch of times while roller skating. She also celebrated her cousin’s baby’s 1-year birthday at a Lunar New Year party, where they did a traditional “birthday grab.”
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The Last Stone by Mark Bowden.
- Hoai-Tran read Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter, Chris, and Ben watched McMillions on HBO (Peter & Ben only saw the first episode but Chris has seen the whole thing).
- Jacob, HT, Chris and Ben watched The Good Place finale.
- Peter watched the first couple episodes of Little America on AppleTV. He also watched the first episode of Picard, because it was free on YouTube.
- Jacob watched Terminator: Dark Fate.
- Chris watched Gretel and Hansel and the Director’s Cut of Doctor Sleep.
- Brad watched The Super Bowl, The Turning, Underwater, Bad Boys for Life, Jeopardy: The Greatest of All-Time, and was subjected to the nonsense that is The Bachelor.
- Ben watched The Hateful Eight extended miniseries, Burning, and started watching Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- Hoai-Tran watched Emma., Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Honeyland, Widows, Zombieland 2: Double Tap.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter was sick and ate badly. He had The Most Stuffed Oreos. He also has been trying out Zevia Kids line of sodas.
- Brad tried Cheetos Popcorn, Coke Energy (Regular and Cherry), Fanta Orange Jell-O, Mountain Dew Game Fuel Zero (Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon, and Pretzel Pop-Tarts (Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar).
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Watergate, Undaunted: Normandy, and is learning the Call of Cthulhu RPG.
- Hoai-Tran has been listening to You Must Remember This podcast.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Exclusive: Quentin Tarantino Tells Us How and Why He Created ‘The Hateful Eight’ Miniseries for Netflix
