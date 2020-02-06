The Good Place Season 4

On the February 6, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to the Disneyland After Dark 80’s Nite event at Disneyland. You can watch his vlog of the experience here.
    • Hoai-Tran went to London for the Birds of Prey premiere and junket, fell a bunch of times while roller skating. She also celebrated her cousin’s baby’s 1-year birthday at a Lunar New Year party, where they did a traditional “birthday grab.”
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read The Last Stone by Mark Bowden.
    • Hoai-Tran read Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter, Chris, and Ben watched McMillions on HBO (Peter & Ben only saw the first episode but Chris has seen the whole thing).
    • Jacob, HT, Chris and Ben watched The Good Place finale.
    • Peter watched the first couple episodes of Little America on AppleTV. He also watched the first episode of Picard, because it was free on YouTube.
    • Jacob watched Terminator: Dark Fate.
    • Chris watched Gretel and Hansel and the Director’s Cut of Doctor Sleep.
    • Brad watched The Super Bowl, The Turning, Underwater, Bad Boys for Life, Jeopardy: The Greatest of All-Time, and was subjected to the nonsense that is The Bachelor.
    • Ben watched The Hateful Eight extended miniseries, Burning, and started watching Curb Your Enthusiasm
    • Hoai-Tran watched Emma., Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Honeyland, Widows, Zombieland 2: Double Tap.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter was sick and ate badly. He had The Most Stuffed Oreos. He also has been trying out Zevia Kids line of sodas.
    • Brad tried Cheetos Popcorn, Coke Energy (Regular and Cherry), Fanta Orange Jell-O, Mountain Dew Game Fuel Zero (Raspberry Lemonade and  Watermelon, and Pretzel Pop-Tarts (Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar).
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Watergate, Undaunted: Normandy, and is learning the Call of Cthulhu RPG.
    • Hoai-Tran has been listening to You Must Remember This podcast.

 

