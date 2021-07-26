The Marvel Cinematic Universe train just keeps on rolling — if anything, it’s only gaining more and more speed. After largely taking the year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, these next several months will be packed to the brim with all things Marvel. One such production has suddenly gained increased attention lately and, thanks to director Peyton Reed, we now know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially begun filming today.

“It begins,” Reed declared on Twitter, with a picture from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Check out Reed’s announcement tweet below.

Well, that’s…horrifying. Nestled next to that intriguing biohazard container is Cassie Lang’s ugly but lovable stuffed animal from the first film, which she received from her father Scott (Paul Rudd). Quite a lot has happened since then, to say the absolute least, but it’s reassuring to know that Reed is maintaining a sense of continuity throughout the sprawling trilogy that was detoured by a couple of brushes with a certain Mad Titan.

In that time, Scott Lang and Hope Pym (Evangeline Lilly) have transformed into significant roles for the franchise. As alluded to earlier, recent Marvel entries have only put the spotlight even more on these unlikely heroes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: How’d We Get Here?

Ant-Man originally started as a low-stakes, predominantly street-view crime caper that nonetheless had to balance some unwieldy connections with the larger MCU. Though far from a box office disappointment, it’s fair to say most audiences’ more memorable introduction to Ant-Man was through the airport brawl in Captain America: Civil War.

His larger-than-life antics sure helped provide a boost for the follow-up, Ant-Man and the Wasp. The sequel doubled down on the so-called “Quantum Realm,” the microscopic world made accessible thanks to Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) specially-made suits. The post-credits scene directly connected the Ant-Man mini-franchise with the overall Thanos-centric plot and Scott proved to be the savior of the universe (well, the rat in the van that inadvertently freed Scott from the Quantum Realm, at least) as he came back holding the key to time travel in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, thanks to the recently-concluded Loki, Jonathan Majors’ Kang has been introduced ahead of what we thought to be his first official appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The reveal that an army of Kang variants are set to wreak havoc on the main Marvel timeline has plenty of ramifications for the once-unassuming Ant-Man franchise. With principal photography beginning today, the wheels continue to be in motion as all eyes turn to the Ant-Man threequel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.