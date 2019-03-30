Annabelle Comes Home is the third installment of the horror franchise spin-off of The Conjuring, and the haunted doll looks to be more terrifying than ever. This time it’s not just the possessed doll who is bringing scares, because it turns out she’s some kind of beacon that calls other spirits to wherever she is. Unfortunately, she just so happens to be locked up in the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), that is until a curious teen unleashes her evil again and the doll begins to target the Warrens’ daughter (Mckenna Grace).

Annabelle Comes Home Trailer

Could this be a spark to opening even more doors to other spin-offs from The Conjuring universe? The fact that the babysitter’s friend spookily says that she touched “everything” in the room where the Warrens keep their most dangerous supernatural artifacts from their investigations over the years certainly suggests that a lot of evil has been unleashed. But maybe that’s because this could end up being the epic final chapter of the Annabelle franchise? That’s just speculation on our part, but when you bring the terror to the Warrens’ house, it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Along with Mckenna Grace as the Warrens’ 10-year old daughter Judy, the cast also includes Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as her babysitter Mary Ellen and Katie Sarife as that troubled friend Daniela. And of course, we have Annabelle playing the haunted doll Annabelle.

Gary Dauberman wrote and directed Annabelle Comes Home, and he also crafted the story with producer James Wan.

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home arrives on June 28, 2019.