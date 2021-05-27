This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first chapter of Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy coming to theaters and kicking off one of the most spectacular motion picture events of all time. To help celebrate the occasion, artist Ann Bembi has created a batch of beautiful prints for Bottleneck Gallery that showcase some of the characters from across the entire film series. These are hyper-detailed, absolutely stunning pieces of work, and they’re limited edition, so you’ll want to act fast.

Ann Bembi Lord of the Rings Prints

Aragorn

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Aragorn – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Frodo Inscription

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Frodo Inscription – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Frodo

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Frodo – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Gandalf

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Gandalf – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Gollum

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Gollum – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Legolas

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Legolas – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Nazgul

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Nazgul – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

Shadowfax

Giclee

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Shadowfax – Foil Variant

Giclee on metallic foil paper

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$50

The detail on these illustrations is unbelievable. The face and piercing eyes of Elijah Wood as Frodo look incredibly lifelike, and the same can be said for Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, and Ian McKellen. The details on Gollum are astounding too.

All of these prints go on sale today at Bottleneck Gallery’s online shop starting at 12:00 P.M. ET today. They will likely go very fast, so make sure you’re prepared to snatch the ones you want as fast as possible. Good luck!