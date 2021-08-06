Last year, the Animaniacs triumphantly returned with an all-new season on Hulu. But before the animated revival even debuted, it had already received a second season order. So we’re happy to see the streaming service announcing that Animaniacs season 2 will be arriving this November, almost exactly one year after the show’s return in 2020.

Animaniacs Season 2 Teaser

Unfortunately, this teaser for Animaniacs season 2 doesn’t include any footage from the forthcoming new episodes. It merely uses footage of Wakko impatiently waiting for the second season of the animated series to load on his tablet. There’s a brief appearance by Pinky and the Brain and a clip of a press pool asking about the show’s second season before we get the release date of November 5. It’s just a couple of weeks earlier than last year’s premiere shortly before Thanksgiving.

A Welcome Return with Some Changes

When Animaniacs returned last year, I found it to be a welcome return to the kind of animated shows that don’t get made for kids anymore. It has enough cartoon zaniness and silliness for kids to enjoy, but it’s still packed with hilarious pop culture references and commentary that adults will wholeheartedly appreciate. However, there was one downside to the series revival.

Although Pinky and The Brain has come back along with the Animaniacs themselves, other supporting characters such as Slappy Squirrel, The Goodfeathers, Rita and Runt, Mindy and Buttons, and Minerva Mink were nowhere to be found. Is there a chance that we could see them finally come back in the second season now that the revival has been well-received? It doesn’t seem likely, but maybe we’ll see more original shorts popping up like the Starbox and Cindy from the first season.

Even if none of the other supporting characters return, the antics of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are more than enough to keep us entertained, especially if we keep getting original songs from them. Plus, they get plenty of help from Pinky and The Brain, whose world-domination ambitions have only grown in the couple of decades they spent off the air.



If for some reason you didn’t catch up with the return of Animaniacs last year, check out this clip from the series revival’s premiere, which perfectly lampoon’s executive producer Steven Spielberg’s classic film Jurassic Park. If this doesn’t make you want to watch the new Animaniacs, then I don’t know what will: