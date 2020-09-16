Warrior star Andrew Koji just got a ticket for Bullet Train. The Brad Pitt-led action thriller directed by David Leitch is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka, and centers on the age-old premise of assassins on a train. Koji will be playing one of the assassins.

Deadline broke the news that Koji is set to join Brad Pitt on board Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train. The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King is also reportedly joining the Bullet Train cast.

David Leitch will steer Bullet Train as the director and supervisor of the script written by Zak Olkewicz. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, whose representatives Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc. are executive producers on the project. The movie has earned a lot of interest since Leitch boarded the project and Pitt joined him soon after — Leitch has become a hot Hollywood commodity after box office his like Deadpool 2 (though critically, his track record is a bit more spotty), and this will be Pitt’s first major movie role since winning an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Plus you’ve got a wacky premise about “a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo” that is being compared to films like Speed and the 2014 Liam Neeson movie Non-Stop. Of course this movie is being fast-tracked.

Koji, who stars in Cinemax’s Warrior and will next appear in Paramount’s Snake Eyes opposite Henry Golding, is expected to play one of the four assassins in the movie along with Pitt and King. Considering the Tokyo setting and his martial arts experience, the British-Japanese actor seems like a natural fit for the role.

While the cast is great, and the idea of seeing Pitt, Koji, and King play assassins is intriguing, I do have some reservations about Leitch, who has shown to have great skill at crafting hard-hitting action pieces like Atomic Blonde, but whose last film Hobbs & Shaw was…not great. Still, the single setting and simple premise could bring Leitch back to his John Wick roots and provide him a chance to show off what he’s best at.

Sony plans to shoot Bullet Train this fall, with the understanding that since the film is meant to be shot on one contained set, it’ll be easier to operate under the new coronavirus-influenced health restrictions that film productions need to take into consideration. Sony is distributing, while Leitch is producing along with Kelly McCormick, Antoine Fuqua (who was attached to direct at one point), and Kat Samick.