Joey King, one of the stars of the Netflix romantic comedy franchise The Kissing Booth, could end up handing out the kiss of death on screen in a new movie.

According to a new report, King is in talks to join Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in Bullet Train, an action thriller from Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch that focuses on a group of assassins who find themselves aboard the same high-speed train.



Deadline reports that King, who just starred in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2, is in talks to play “a supporting part on the cameo level.” Plot specifics are still hard to come by, but if the deal goes through for King to appear in this movie, the outlet says her role – which is evidently one of the assassins on the train – “would be her most action-heavy part to date”. Previously, King has shown up in action films like White House Down and Independence Day: Resurgence, as well as in an episode of The CW version of The Flash, but theoretically, an action-heavy role like this could be a springboard that launches her into even more action-centric parts in years to come.

Locking her down in a small role seems like a smart move, because it could pull in a younger demo of her fans who might not have otherwise cared too much about a Brad Pitt action movie. King was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Hulu’s The Act, and just announced that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly filmed simultaneous to the second movie, and the third movie will hit Netflix next year.

This will be Pitt’s first film since winning his Oscar for playing stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it will mark a reunion between Pitt and director David Leitch. Pitt showed up for a couple of frames of Leitch’s 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 as a gag, playing a hero called The Vanisher who joins Deadpool’s X-Force team, only to be killed before the team’s first mission begins. (The Vanisher is an invisible character, and Pitt is only visible for a second when the character is electrocuted on some power lines and dies.) Leitch is directing and will “supervise” the script, which is written by Zak Olkewicz, who penned the upcoming movie adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street.

Filming is hoping to get underway in L.A. this fall.