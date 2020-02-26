For the 10th season of his horror anthology series, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has scared up a cast of both newcomers and veterans to star in the upcoming season. One of those newcomers is Macaulay Culkin, who has been steadily making his way back onto the screen with recent appearances in the Hulu series Dollface and 2019’s Changeland. But by joining the American Horror Story season 10 cast, this may be the big comeback that Culkin was preparing for.

One of the talents that Murphy requires of his American Horror Story stars is to pull off a good “scream” face, and Macaulay Culkin is responsible for one of the most iconic scream faces in cinema. The Home Alone star has been appearing in various movie and TV projects for the past couple decades, but he hasn’t been as visible as he was as the child star of Home Alone or My Girl. But perhaps it’ll take Culkin bringing back his scream face again to get his big comeback. Culkin is confirmed to star in American Horror Story season 10, joining nine other Ryan Murphy regulars in the horror anthology series.

Murphy made the announcement in a cryptic video announcement Wednesday on Instagram, which showed a black-and-white scene of waves crashing on an empty beach to the sound of Orville Peck’s haunting 2017 song “Dead of Night.” The names of the cast appear in the classic American Horror Story font on screen.

The video doesn’t give many more details on what the 10th season of American Horror Story will entail. We only know that Sarah Paulson has been announced to return for American Horror Story season 10 as the “central character.” In addition to Culkin, she will be joined by Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story had already been green lit for a 10-episode 10th season following last year’s politically-themed season 1984. FX formally renewed the series through season 13.