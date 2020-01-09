FX presented a day of panels to the Television Critics Association today. Beginning with an executive session with FX CEO John Landgraf, FX announced some major renewals and premiere dates for their hit shows American Horror Story, Fargo, What We Do In the Shadows, Better Things, Archer and new series Devs, Mrs. America, Dave and Breeders.

Now that the Disney/Fox merger is final, some premieres include Hulu exclusives, as both FX and Hulu are part of the Disney family.

Three more American Horror Story seasons are coming

American Horror Story just wrapped its ninth season, 1984, inspired by ‘80s summer camp slasher movies. FX had already renewed for a 10th season, but today they announced seasons 11, 12 and 13. Of course creator Ryan Murphy won’t reveal anything about a season in advance and he hasn’t told Landgraf either.

“No, it’s like an annual ritual for him,” Landgraf said. “I think one of the things he loves and I think we’re really fortunate that he still loves it because he’s got so many things on this plate, but he loves the act of imagination and creating something new, starting from the ground up with a concept, production design, casting, makeup hair costume. Every year, he probably has a bucket of possibilities but every year he kind of figures out what he’s obsessed with this year, what he thinks is relevant. Sometimes it’s classic. Sometimes it’s more responding to the moment and then he surprises me by telling me what it’s going to be. I’m really excited that we were able to continue to work with him. “

Perhaps Murphy could find some Friday the 13th connection for the 13th season, even though he just did a summer camp slasher. The significance of that number is not lost on Landgraf.

“Somehow it just feels really poetic to me that American Horror Story is going to have 13 seasons,” Landgraf said. “That just felt right.”

Returning series

FX is presenting panels today for season 4 of Fargo, season 2 of What We Do In the Shadows, season 4 of Better Things and season 2 of Cake . Just in time to report on those panels, we now know when those shows debut.

The fourth season of Fagro, starring Chris Rock and set in the ‘50s, premieres April 19 at 10 p.m. on FX. Season 2 of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s vampire comedy spinoff What We Do In the Shadows returns Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. on FX Pamela Adlon’s comedy Better Things returns Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on FXand the sketch/variety/animation showcase Cake returns at the same time on sister channel FXX. Season 11 of Archer will premiere May 11 on FXX with two episodes.

New series premieres and FX on Hulu

FX is also presenting panels for new series Devs, Mrs. America, Breeders and Dave. Some will premiere exclusively on FX on Hulu, launching FX’s streaming branch.

“We see this as a transformative opportunity for the FX brand,” Landgraf said. “It will be a great benefit to our partner Hulu and all of their subscribers.”

Landgraf outlined the plan to launch FX on Hulu in two phases. Pulse One launches on March 2 with a library of more than 40 FX series. The parenthood comedy Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard premieres Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. on FX. The episodes will be on Hulu March 3. Devs, from creator Alex Garland, premieres two episodes on Thursday, March 5 on FX on Hulu, with a new episode each following week.

Pulse Two of FX on Hulu launches April 15 with the premiere of the political period piece Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byne, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks and Uzo Aduba exclusively on FX on Hulu with three episodes, and new episodes to follow weekly.

The comedy Dave premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. on FXX with those episodes available on Hulu. The new episodes of Fargo, What We Do in the Shadows, Cake, Archer and Better Things also become available on Hulu the day after they air.

Stay tuned for more detailed reports on the FX series panels this afternoon.