Since we’ll be returning to a relatively normal summer routine this year as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, there’s no better time to celebrate the United States of America. Netflix has just the ticket to usher in our renewed Independence Day celebrations with the outlandish new animated movie America: The Motion Picture.

Touting the untold, historically accurate, real story of America, this new movie from producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller takes the story of the Founding Fathers and turns it into a blockbuster superhero extravaganza with its tongue firmly in cheek. Watch the America: The Motion Picture trailer below for a taste of this complete madness.

America: The Motion Picture Trailer

When we first heard about America: The Motion Picture from Netflix’s 2021 summer movie preview, we knew it was going to be something worth paying attention to. Now that we’ve seen the full trailer, let’s just say that we couldn’t be more invested after hearing Channing Tatum as George Washington saying, “Ding-dong! It’s America, motherfucker!”

This looks totally bonkers in the best way possible. In case the trailer went by too fast for you to see it, the Revolutionary War is fought like an epic Star Wars battle, complete with a giant Transformers-esque version of London’s Big Ben and the British version of Imperial AT-AT walkers, which appears to replace the body with that of a red double decker bus. Yes, this is exactly how the war was depicted in the history books!

If the animation style seems familiar, that’s because Archer executive producer Matt Thompson is directing from a script by David Callaham (Wonder Woman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Phil Lord & Chris Miller’s production banner Senior Vice President Will Allegra is also producing along with Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reed Carolin through their Free Association production company.

Joining Channing Tatum in the film will be the voices of Simon Pegg as King James, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo, Jason Mantzoukas as Sam Adams, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, and Olivia Munn as a gender-swapped Thomas Edison. Other cast members include Will Forte, Andy Samberg, rapper Killer Mike, and Amber Nash.

In case the trailer didn’t make it clear enough, here’s the official synopsis for America: The Motion Picture:

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble-rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

America: The Motion Picture is slated to arrive on Netflix on June 30, 2021.