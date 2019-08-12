In the world of Hollywood, sometimes producers reach out to stars for a certain role in a movie, and they get turned down. Some of today’s biggest stars and most memorable characters have come to fruition because another actor or actress turned down a role. And when it comes to a key role in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, it appears one of the Mean Girls turned down the chance to venture into space.

Speaking in a recent interview with MTV International for the family drama The Art of Racing in the Rain, actress Amanda Seyfried appeared to indicate that she turned down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Here’s what she had to say when asked if she would consider taking a superhero role:

“I turned down one once and they haven’t called back since. And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. There are beautiful stories they tell through superheroes, and my daughter’s really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

It’s the mention of not wanting “to be green for six months out of every year” that tells us the role in question was very likely Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. After all, there isn’t another big comic book role where a female character has been green.

While taking the role of Gamora would have been huge for Amanda Seyfried’s career, she clearly knows it would have taken a toll on her life. Though she’s already very famous as an actress, that kind of role takes your fame to another level, and it clearly requires a lot of time due to being contracted for multiple movies over a long stretch of time, partaking in international press tours, working out merchandise deals, etc. However, when you look at how much time Zoe Saldana has spent playing Gamora, it doesn’t seem like Seyfried would have had to been green for six months out of every year. It would maybe be a few months every other year, and so far she’s only had to worry about four movies, the latest being Avengers: Endgame, which didn’t much screen time.

At the end of the day, it’s probably for the best that Amanda Seyfried turned down Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s not that Seyfried isn’t a good actress, but there’s something about Zoe Saldana’s portrayal that makes the character feel like much more than just a woman in alien make-up.