Matthew McConaughey’s promise that “the big screen is back,” is coming true. Alamo Drafthouse, whose South Lamar location in Austin was the backdrop for McConaughey’s moviegoing PSA during the Oscars telecast, is reopening 15 of its locations this summer. That includes major locations in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more.

Starting with the May reopening of its Brooklyn and Los Angeles locations, Alamo Drafthouse is launching a major reopening of its theaters this summer. At least 15 Alamo Drafthouse reopenings are planned through June, with theaters in Dallas, Omaha, San Francisco, Lubbock, Laredo, and Yonkers areas set to reopen their doors. This will double the currently-operating Alamo locations, to over 30 theaters across the country.

“This past weekend’s box office wasn’t just the biggest for our theaters during the COVID era – in fact, it would have been pretty healthy in ‘the old days’ era,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said, referring to the pandemic-best box office success of Godzilla vs. Kong and Demon Slayer. “It’s so gratifying to see audiences so enthusiastically embracing not just our theaters but our industry as a whole.”

Theaters have been slowly opening up in recent months as COVID-19 vaccine rollout has expanded, and Alamo Drafthouse is following suit. The chain hopes the debut upcoming theatrical releases at their newly reopened theaters, including tentpoles like A Quiet Place Part II, F9, and Black Widow, will give the chain a much-needed financial boost after being shuttered for more than a year.

After reopening a few of its theaters last August, Alamo Drafthouse announced that it has “reinvented its entire operating model to create the safest possible indoor gathering place – safer even than supermarkets, bars, and restaurants.” This includes enhanced safety protocols, HVAC upgrades, and technology upgrades. the staple of Alamo’s operations — ordering food — has been expanded to allow pre-orders. The chain also allows personal theater bookings and will keep it part of the company’s model moving forward.

Tickets will be on sale soon here for shows at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn beginning May 7. Both Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles and Austin’s Mueller location are both scheduled to reopen May 28, with tickets on sale beginning May 17..

See the full list of planned reopenings through the month of July below. More details about further reopenings are to come.

April 28th

Springfield, MO

May 7th

New York, NY (Brooklyn)

May 28th

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX (Mueller)

June

Dallas / Fort Worth, TX (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)

Denver, CO (Westminster)

Omaha, NE

San Antonio, TX (Stone Oak)

July

Austin, TX (Village)

Laredo, TX

Lubbock, TX

San Francisco, CA

Yonkers, NY

Currently Open

Austin, TX (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)

Central Virginia (Charlottesville)

Corpus Christi, TX

Denver, CO (Sloans Lake)

El Paso, TX (East El Paso, Montecillo)

Houston, TX (LaCenterra)

Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)

Phoenix, AZ (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)

Raleigh, NC

San Antonio, TX (Park North)

Winchester, VA