People really like watching big chonky boys Godzilla and Kong fight each other on the big screen, because the latest entry in the MonsterVerse continues to be unbeatable at the box office. With another weekend over, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently at $390 million worldwide, with $400 million fast approaching. Domestically, the movie is now at $80 million. This is mighty impressive for multiple reasons. For one, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. For another, the film is currently available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S.

And yet, people are daring to venture out to see it on the big screen. I suppose the argument could be made that Warner Bros. would’ve made even more money if they had not dropped the film on HBO Max, but that ship has sailed. Right now, WB is still sticking with its simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release plans for its remaining 2021 slate, and Godzilla vs. Kong has proven that concept can still warrant success. But come 2022, you can expect that idea to go bye-bye, as the studio has already signed deals with certain theaters to ensure their 2022 titles will have exclusive theatrical windows.

As for the future, Godzilla vs. Kong might finally see itself kicked out of the top spot soon – but that shouldn’t be that much of a big deal for Warner Bros., because the film likely to topple it is yet another Warner release: Mortal Kombat. The video game adaptation has already opened overseas and will be making its way to domestic theaters this weekend (it’s made $19.2 million overseas so far). Elsewhere in box office land, the Bob Odenkirk action flick Nobody is holding in second place, and the rather lackluster horror movie The Unholy comes in at third. I feel like any other year The Unholy wouldn’t even crack the top 10, but since we’re still dealing with pandemic issues, it’s found its way onto the list.