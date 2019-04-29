Now that Avengers: Endgame is in theaters, Disney has moved on to promoting their next big summer release, whether you wished for it or not.

Aladdin is giving the classic 1992 animated film from Walt Disney the live-action treatment. While the excitement surrounding this particular adaptation doesn’t seem to be quite as high as Beauty and the Beast before it, or even the upcoming remake of The Lion King, the time has come for Disney to start making the full push to get butts in the seats. A new Aladdin TV spot explains the basics of wishing through Will Smith as Genie. Oh, and tickets are now on sale if you’re desperate to make your plans early.

Aladdin TV Spot

The TV spot not only explains the rules of wishing, including Genie being unable to make anyone fall in love with Aladdin or bring anyone back from the dead. Will Smith is trying his hardest to have fun with the role, but this just feels like a less exciting version of what Robin Williams perfectly did with this character back in 1992. I know it’s unfair to compare the two and the live-action remake needs to stand on its own as a new thing, but Will Smith feels increasingly wrong for this role. Couldn’t they have gotten an actual comedian for this role?

Anyway, the new Aladdin TV spot also gives us a taste of Will Smith’s updated rendition of “Friend Like Me,” which isn’t being sung so much as it is rhythmically spoken. Sure, you could call it a rap, but it doesn’t sound like Will Smith is really rapping either. But it would be awesome if there was a new verse in here where Will Smith full-on had a new verse that took us back to the days he used to record songs for movies like Wild Wild West and Men in Black.

As for the rest of the movie, Mena Massoud takes the titular role as the lovable street urchin, Naomi Scott plays the alluring and determined princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari stars as the villainous Jafar, Navid Negahban plays the Sultan of Agrabah, Nasim Pedrad takes the new role of Dalia, Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante, and Billy Magnussen is the handsome and arrogant rival suitor Prince Anders.

If you’re already sold on Aladdin, bless your heart. You can buy tickets now at Fandango and wherever tickets are sold.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, 2019.