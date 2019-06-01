There’s a good chance you’ve already heard the new original song written for Naomi Scott to sing as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin. That’s because the song and music video were released before the movie even hit theaters. But now that the movie has been around for a week, Disney wanted to pump up this musical moment even more with a clip from the scene where Jasmine belts out this tune and refuses to be oppressed by royal tradition.

Aladdin Speechless Clip

For the first half of the song (which is actually a reprise of when she sings it earlier in the movie), it appears Naomi Scott is actually singing on the set, which is impressive. The same tactic was employed by director Tom Hooper when he had the entire cast of Les Miserables sing live in front of camera while filming instead of lip syncing to a pre-recorded soundtrack. But when the tune starts to require more powerful pipes, it turns to a recorded version of the song. But even still, the musical moment is certainly a nice addition to the movie, even if it feels a little out of place in the context of the movie itself.

As for the rest of the musical moments, they work better than the marketing made it seem. The “Prince Ali” number still isn’t as thrilling as the original, but it’s not downright terrible. And Will Smith has a blast with “You’ve Never Had a Fried Like Me.” But one of the best scenes matches up very well with the original movie, and that’s the romantic duet between Jasmine and Aladdin while they’re on a special magic carpet ride.

Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Mena Massoud in the title role, along with Marwan Kenzari as the villainous Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan of Agrabah, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante, and Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant rival suitor Prince Anders. is playing in theaters everywhere now. See Aladdin in theaters right now.