Amy Adams is about to head into the Old West. Not only has the Arrival and Enchanted star has just landed the lead role in A24’s TV series adaptation of Anna North‘s best-selling novel Outlawed, but the six-time Oscar nominee will also be producing the show through her own Bond Group Entertainment production banner.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on A24 developing the Outlawed TV series with Amy Adams as her next project. If this is the first time you’re hearing about the New York Times bestseller, here’s the official synopsis from Amazon:

The day of her wedding, 17 year old Ada’s life looks good; she loves her husband, and she loves working as an apprentice to her mother, a respected midwife. But after a year of marriage and no pregnancy, in a town where barren women are routinely hanged as witches, her survival depends on leaving behind everything she knows. She joins up with the notorious Hole in the Wall Gang, a band of outlaws led by a preacher-turned-robber known to all as the Kid. Charismatic, grandiose, and mercurial, the Kid is determined to create a safe haven for outcast women. But to make this dream a reality, the Gang hatches a treacherous plan that may get them all killed. And Ada must decide whether she’s willing to risk her life for the possibility of a new kind of future for them all.

The book has also been described as The Crucible meets True Grit that “dusts off the myth of the old West and reignites the glimmering promise of the frontier with an entirely new set of feminist stakes.” Sounds like an awesome project for Amy Adams to tackle, even though it will be something that puts her in Emmy contention instead of vying for the Oscar she should have received at least a couple times by now. Though there’s some buzz about her potentially landing a nomination for Hillbilly Elegy, it would have been nice if she’d won for a performance in a better movie.

Joining Adams as executive producer will be Stacy O’Neill at Bond Group Entertainment, and the company’s Kate Clifford is also on board as co-producer. However, there isn’t a writer or director attached to the project yet, so this one is still in the nascent stages of development.

The actress is currently in the midst of another major television project at HBO that reunites her with Vice director Adam McKay. The series is titled Kings of America and will tell the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the mega store chain Walmart.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates for Outlawed as they become available.