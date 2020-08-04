Amy Adams and Adam McKay are teaming up again.

The actor and director, who previously collaborated on 2006’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and 2018’s Vice, are reuniting for a new limited Netflix series about the largest class action lawsuit in this country’s history. Get the details below.

Netflix’s See What’s Next account shared the news from today’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that Adams will star in and executive produce Kings of America, a limited series about “three women whose lives were intertwined: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a Walmart saleswoman who dared to fight the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.” It’s unclear which role Adams will play, but she’s one of the most talented performers of her generation and her abilities are so vast and varied that she would deliver spellbinding work in any of those three key roles. McKay will direct the first episode of Kings of America and will executive produce the series.

The series hails from Jess Kimball Leslie, a writer and tech analyst who published a book in 2017 called I Love My Computer Because My Friends Are In It. This will be her first produced television series. She’ll write and serve as an executive producer alongside Diana Son (Genius: Aretha, 13 Reasons Why), who will be this series’ showrunner.

This will be Amy Adams’ latest TV series appearance of the past several years. She popped up as one of Jim’s girlfriends in a multi-episode arc on The Office in 2005-2006 (remember that?), and then went on to pick up an Emmy nomination for her starring role in HBO’s sweaty, shocking, 2018 mystery series Sharp Objects. Earlier in the 2000s, she showed up on Smallville, The West Wing, and Dr. Vegas and lent her voice to King of the Hill.

As for McKay, he has tons of stuff on his plate at the moment. He’s developing a Parasite TV show, an HBO limited series about the search for a coronavirus vaccine, a drama about the Los Angeles Lakers set in the 1980s, a climate change anthology called The Uninhabitable Earth for HBO Max, a spy action comedy called No Glory starring Kumail Nanjiani, and a Netflix comedy called Don’t Look Up which stars Jennifer Lawrence in a story about an asteroid that’s on a collision course with Earth. And those are just a few of the things he has in the works. I look forward to seeing which of these projects actually makes it to screens – any screen! – first.