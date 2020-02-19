Jennifer Lawrence will star in Adam McKay‘s Don’t Look Up, a new Netflix comedy set to arrive later this year. In the film, “an asteroid is approaching Earth and it’s up to two low-level astronomers to go on a massive media tour to warn the rest of mankind.” It will mark McKay’s film first directing gig since Vice, and Lawrence’s first lead role since 2018’s Red Sparrow (Dark Phoenix doesn’t count, folks; Lawrence wasn’t the lead in that).

Today, Netflix revealed plans for their film Don’t Look Up, which will star Jennifer Lawrence. Adam McKay will write and direct under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick. And while the film isn’t set to begin production until April, Netflix says that Don’t Look Up will probably debut on the streaming service later this year. That seems mighty quick, but I’ll take their word for it.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films says: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

Based on that statement, and McKay’s past work, it’s probably safe to assume that Don’t Look Up will be full of some sort of social commentary. I like McKay’s work. I know many of my colleagues didn’t care for his recent film Vice, but I enjoyed it. And I like Lawrence, too, and I’m glad to see she’s getting back into leading roles again. After Don’t Look Up, Lawrence will star in Paolo Sorrentino’s Mob Girl. She’ll also be seen in Lila Neugebauer’s A24 film Red, White and Water.