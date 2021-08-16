Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game character who breaks from his programmed routine in the dangerous world of Free City and finds himself becoming the only thing that stands against the threat of the game’s destruction. The video game action comedy also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

However, there are a number of cameos by big name actors you maybe didn’t catch because you don’t actually see them in the movie. So here are all the Free Guy cameos you probably missed.

Beware of spoilers for Free Guy if you haven’t seen the movie yet.

Hugh Jackman

When we first meet Jodie Comer’s in-game character Molotov Girl, she’s getting secret information from another in-game character about something she’s looking for within Free City. The character is decked out in badass game gear, and you never see their face. However, the voice belongs to none other than X-Men franchise star Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman not only has an amusing friendly rivalry with Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds, but the two co-starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which would serve as the beginning of fans campaigning to let Reynolds play a proper version of Deadpool. Plus, Jackman also has a history with director Shawn Levy since he starred in the filmmaker’s robot boxing movie Real Steel. So Levy and Reynolds both probably called in Jackman for this bit part.

Dwayne Johnson

Later in the movie, when Guy decides to break from his bank teller routine inside Free City, he confronts a bank robber with the hope of being able to use his sunglasses after being made aware of their capabilities inside the game. The voice of that bank robber belongs to wrestler-turned-global-superstar Dwayne Johnson.

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson previously worked together on Hobbs & Shaw, and they’ll soon be seen together again alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix’s upcoming movie Red Notice.

Tina Fey

Throughout Free Guy, we get glimpses at gamers playing Free City. One such gamer is a cliched twentysomething guy (played by Matty Cardarople) still living with his mother who gets annoyed when she interrupts his online activities. The mother is a character we only see in the background, never revealing her face. However, when she speaks to her son, the voice is former Saturday Night Live cast member and 30 Rock star Tina Fey.

Tina Fey previously worked with Shawn Levy on Date Night with Steve Carell, and the filmmaker also played the agent of her character Liz Lemon on 30 Rock, so the two have a friendly working relationship that allowed for this little cameo.

John Krasinski

This cameo is a little harder to pin down. Apparently, The Office star John Krasinski lends his voice to a character labeled as “Silhouetted Gamer,” so that’s one to keep an eye (and ear) out for if you missed it the first time.

John Krasinski is supposed to co-star with Ryan Reynolds in a new comedy called Imaginary Friends, but we haven’t heard much about the project since it was announced back in the fall of 2019. But at the very least, Krasinski’s cameo came along because of their hopeful collaboration on that project.

Free Guy Cameos You Probably Didn’t Miss

Those are the cameos that were difficult to notice. But Free Guy also has a handful of cameos that are right in your face, and we just wanted to mention them for good measure since they were just as surprising as the voice cameos.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum appears as one of the in-game characters in Free City. In the beginning, he can be seen as a badass action hero cruising around Free City with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek (who has a small supporting role throughout the movie), and he ends up becoming a helpful character later thanks to the player controlling him. Tatum even dishes out some of his Magic Mike dance moves in Free City.

Chris Evans

In the climax of Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds’ character reaches into his arsenal of weapons accrued during his time spent leveling up to take down the upgraded, super buff clone of himself named Dude. The very first weapon he uses is Captain America’s shield, and when this moment is streamed live online, a reaction shot reveals Chris Evans watching on his phone in a diner, and he’s actually kinda ticked off about it.

Alex Trebek

The late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek shares Canada as a homeland with Ryan Reynolds, and since the actor is a fan of the long-running quiz show, he found a way to get him into Free Guy. An answer on the game show references Ryan Reynolds’ viral “Blue Shirt Guy” as taking the video game world by storm, and it’s a nice little tribute to the late game show host.

Famous Gamers

If you’re not ingrained in the video game and streaming world (like us old folks), then it might come as a surprise to hear that there are actually celebrity gamers out there known for streaming their gameplay online and providing colorful commentary while doing so. Ninja, Pokimane, Lazarbeam, Jacksepticeye, and DanTDM are some of those celebrity gamers, and they appear as themselves throughout Free Guy.

Shawn Levy’s Kids

Here’s a cameo that you undoubtedly saw, but you probably had no idea that it was actually a cameo. Throughout Free Guy, there are cuts to some of the players of Free City reacting to things happening within the game thanks to Guy’s heroics. One such interlude involves two tween sisters, with the younger sister being rather enthusiastic about dispatching with Guy’s character when he stirs up trouble in the game. These two girls are the daughters of director Shawn Levy (seen above), and he explained to Collider how that scene came about:

“You know the scene where like there’s two girls and the little girl is like, ‘He’s just an NPC, waste that mother f’er?’ That was a Ryan joke pitch. And I was like, ‘Should we just go to my house, grab two of my daughters and shoot it.?’ We shot it in my daughter’s bedroom. It’s still in the movie.”

They’re not the only members of Levy’s family to make it into the movie either. One of the non-player characters in Free City is a young woman who is constantly in awe of the big city, likely there to follow her dreams of being a singer or an actress. The person playing the woman is Sophie Levy, another one of the director’s daughters.

Free Guy is playing exclusively in theaters right now.