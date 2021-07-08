Red Notice, which is said to be the most expensive movie in Netflix history, now has a release date. The action pic starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds is destined to drop onto the streaming service this November, a historically good month for Netflix (they dropped Bird Box in November and it became a huge hit). The story involves a heist that brings together an FBI profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot and Reynolds).

The stars of Red Notice took to social media today to drop the news that their upcoming Netflix movie has a release date. That release date: November 12, 2021. Here’s a post from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirming this.

And here’s one from Ryan Reynolds.

Gal Gadot hasn’t Tweeted about this yet, but you get the idea: November 12, Red Notice hits Netflix. The film is said to be the most expensive in Netflix history, with a budget somewhere near $200 million (and probably even higher than that). A big bidding war for Red Notice happened in 2018, with Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Paramount Pictures all vying to land the pic even though a single frame had yet to be shot. Ultimately, Netflix beat out those studios to win the day.

Red Notice

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also helmed Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. The movie is described as a “globetrotting action-thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.” Here’s a synopsis: “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

“With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience,” said Johnson, adding:

“Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale. As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can’t wait to shoot. The fun we’re gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly – the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries – all at the same moment.”

Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot can all turn on the charm, and they’re all very attractive, so Red Notice will likely have a lot of appeal to audiences. Whether or not the film will be good is another story.