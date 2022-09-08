How Each Black Adam Character Relates To Dwayne John's Antihero

Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" is about to shake up the DC Extended Universe. Based on the character created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Adam is an agent of extreme chaos. In the comic books, he is typically the archenemy of Shazam. In Jaume Collett-Serra's film, he will be portrayed as an antihero, one who has the potential to be a powerful ally of the Justice Society of America or one of its most dreaded foes.

As written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the movie will introduce both Adam and the JSA into the DCEU. Given that the beleaguered brand is attempting to right itself after years of aimless development, it's vitally important that "Black Adam" palpably connects with mainstream audiences. It won't be easy. There's a ton of backstory to cover in this film, which, if not cleanly conveyed, could prove to be a major setback for a company struggling to scramble out from under the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shadow.

Warner Bros and DC have a little over a month to convince moviegoers that this is a character and a long-term story arc worth buying into.