Watch The First Nine Minutes Of Cobra Kai Season 5 And A Sneak Preview Of Andor Right Now

Oh how the mighty have fallen. If you've been following the martial arts misadventures of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from their cinematic debut in 1984's "The Karate Kid" to the Netflix sequel series "Cobra Kai," then you know that the unthinkable happened at the end of season 4. The former All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament Champions have been forced to shutter their dojo and the manipulative Terry Silver sits atop the mountain after leading his students to victory in the latest installment of the tournament that made Lawrence and LaRusso famous. But the frenemies played by William Zabka and Ralph Macchio aren't going to take this loss laying down.

In the clip released by Netflix, you can see how the board is being set for season 5. Cobra Kai is recruiting more than ever before while all eyes are on them. Daniel is keeping his word by shuttering the doors of Miyagi-Do Karate, but is determined to do something to stop Thomas Ian Griffith's Silver from corrupting any more kids. Although, is he right to leave his former students out of the equation? And as for Johnny, he's in Mexico with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) as they attempt to track down Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who is in search of his biological father (and is clearly not very perceptive of his surroundings).

"Cobra Kai" season 5 premieres September 9, 2022, on Netflix.