Heathers: The Musical Trailer: The Broadway Sensation Comes To Roku

The list of musical adaptations is getting dangerously long and after a few painful disappointments, even theater kids are starting to question reality. Alas, the past few years have made it very clear that at some point, we'll have to accept that the movie-to-musical pipeline (not to be confused with the movie-to-musical-to-movie pipeline) is here to stay. And even though I still shudder every time I remember that "Shrek The Musical" exists, it's always thrilling to learn that another musical is on the way. This time the title in question is "Heathers: The Musical." An adaptation of the 1988 film, "Heathers," this high-energy black comedy spent months on London's West End where it was filmed and will now stream as a Roku Original. Starting September 16, you can check out "Heathers: The Musical" anywhere that The Roku Channel streams.

Sometimes for better and, other times for worse, "Heathers" has seen quite the resurgence over the past decade. Michael Lehmann's satirical film is an untouchable '80s classic about a teenage girl who befriends the popular clique at her school despite not quite fitting in. For one thing, they're all inexplicably named Heather except for her. But there's also the fact that Veronica (Winona Ryder in the film) is tired of abusing her peers and longs for a kinder life with her less popular friends. Things change when she crosses paths with bad boy J.D. (Christian Slater), who leads her down a dark path that involves quite a bit more murder than Veronica imagined.

Overall, the film covers some extremely dark territory — rape, social pressure, bulimia, murder, gay stereotypes, and suicide — with sharp insight and zero hesitation. The musical adaptation keeps most of that intact, but softens it with humor, extra campiness, and, of course, lots of fun songs!