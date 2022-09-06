Star Wars: The Acolyte Series Adds Jodie Turner-Smith To The Cast

A common theme with this series thus far is mystery. Like many "Star Wars" projects before it, specific details are being closely guarded. However, "The Acolyte" is unlike other series Lucasfilm has produced because of how far out it takes place in the timeline. What we do know is that the show will take place during the High Republic Era, 100 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace."

Headland previously expressed the major benefits of creating a story that doesn't use pre-existing lore within the "Star Wars" universe. "We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," she told Vanity Fair in an interview earlier this year. "My question when watching 'The Phantom Menace' was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate, and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?"

Another key detail that we already know about the series already is its genre. It has been described as "a mystery-thriller" of sorts during a time of relative galactic prosperity, fostering "shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers." It is likely that the actions shown throughout this series will help explain the state of the galaxy for years to come, an exciting and unique prospect for fans.