Superhero Bits: Emma Roberts Talks The Madame Web Movie, More Gotham Knights Gameplay & More

Next year, Sony will expand its universe of "Spider-Man" spin-off films with a couple of new franchises in the form of "Madame Web" (more on that in a minute) and "Kraven the Hunter." Alessandra Nivola is playing one of the villains in "Kraven" alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is playing the title character. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor actually said some interesting things about the Marvel Comics adaptation despite not being able to say much at all.

"It's just a great character part, and I didn't have to do any CGI. I didn't have to do any green screen. I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it's just a classic villain role. It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film. It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I've done, and I didn't have to contend with wearing a spandex outfit or anything like that. (Laughs.)"

Nivola also confirmed that director J.C Chandor shot everything on location. So it sounds like they went with minimal CGI and with a grounded approach. But who is Nivola playing? We'll have to wait and see but discuss amongst yourselves.