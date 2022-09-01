All The Spider-Men Swing Into Matt Taylor's Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster From Mondo
Spider-Man fans who have a little bit of wall space that could use filling, who also happen to have a little bit of extra cash, would do well to pay attention. The folks at Mondo have just unveiled a brand new series of posters from artist Matt Taylor for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is making its way back to theaters tonight for the weekend. Now, fans of the film can add any one of four new posters to their collection that are, in a word, amazing.
The first three timed edition posters (seen below) are now on sale at Mondo's website, with each one putting the focus on each of the three Spider-Men that appear in the film. Take your pick! Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are all represented on each poster, but the Spidey front-and-center is the key difference. Taylor had this to say about the posters:
"The last Marvel Studios poster I made for Mondo back in 2019 was Spider-Man: Far From Home, so it only feels right that my first one back is its sequel... Spider-Man: No Way Home. I really wanted to throw myself into drawing everything, and this movie just gave me everything in spades. Not one, not two but three Spider-Mans! All of the sinister villains! A kaleidoscopic city fracturing into a million pieces! Dr. Strange and the actual Multiverse! For the most 'everything' MCU movie, it made sense to paint the most everything poster. And hey, while we're at it, let's draw that awesome inside-out black and gold suit, and then three different versions of the poster. Was it a good idea? Who knows! Was it worth it? Absolutely. Although in an ideal world I would have had a couple of other multiversal Matt's to help me out drawing all the webbing on the suits."
What posters are available and when?
The main "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster features Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker front and center, surrounded by the rest of the Spider-Men, as well as the likes of Doctor Strange, MJ, Ned, and the many villains who appear. as well as the "Peter-Two" and "Peter-Three" variants, are going for $65 each.
But that's not all, because there are also two other versions of the poster for fans who might want one of the other Spider-Man taking the lead. Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man takes the front spot in this variant that is also available:
And of course, Andrew Garfield's "Amazing Spider-Man" gets his own poster as well. It's just a shame that other elements of the poster couldn't be swapped out, such as putting in Kirsten Dunst's version of MJ or Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. But I'm sure getting the rights to those versions of the characters would have made for additional likeness rights expenses.
Those who wish to get their hands on one would do well to act fast, as sale of these posters at Mondo is ending at 11:59 a.m. CT on Tuesday, September 6. There's also a fourth poster, featuring the inside out "Black and Gold" suit variant, which will be arriving tomorrow with a pricetag of $85. That one is extremely limited, with just 325 copies making their way out into the world. So anyone interested in that version would do well to be on the ball.
These posters come as the "More Fun Stuff Version" of the film arrives in theaters, with a full 11 additional minutes of footage being added compared to the original release. As for what those minutes contain? Little has been revealed but we do know that there will be a new post-credits scene, so stick around for that if you're headed to a theater to check out the film again this weekend.
You can grab all three of the Peter ""Spider-Man: No Way Home" posters, each measuring 24x36 inches, right now at MondoShop.com. As for the black and gold suit variant, be on the lookout for that one on the company's website tomorrow, Friday, September 2, at 11 a.m., CT.