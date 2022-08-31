Domhnall Gleeson Wants The Patient To Push Back On 'Schlocky' Serial Killer Tropes

Fifty years from now when we look back to explore what sort of entertainment defined the 2010s into the 2020s, true crime and serial killer stories will absolutely be at the top of the list. Birthed out of the true-crime podcast boom of the 2010s which led to the true crime docuseries/adaptation explosion we're currently living through, filmmakers and screenwriters have been forced to get a lot more resourceful with their crime stories, considering the truth is often stranger than fiction.

One of the newest examples of this is "The Patient," the psychological thriller limited series starring Domhnall Gleeson as a serial killer who kidnaps his therapist (Steve Carell) not to make him yet another victim, but in the hopes that he'll be able to cure him of his homicidal urges. According to a recent interview in Decider, it was this decidedly unique take on the serial killer subgenre that drew him to the project in the first place.

"Well, I mean, in terms of what drew me to the project, it's the name Steve Carell," Gleeson joked. "In terms of the script, just the one-liner is a fascinating one-liner: Serial killer kidnaps therapist, keeps him in his basement to try to stop serial killing, then they have therapy sessions together," he said. "That's really interesting, but there's a really bad version of that show that's quite schlocky and that is all about the mythologizing of the serial killer and this sexy, strange guy who's intriguing in a way that, you know, I find a little bit distasteful. I don't like that version of things, and there's been a lot of it."

Without naming names of specific projects, Gleeson is absolutely right.