Jeff Bezos Is Glad The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Ended Up Ignoring His Advice

Amazon is one of the biggest companies on the planet, and founder Jeff Bezos is at the very top of the food chain, making him a very busy man. Prime Video, the company's streaming service, is but one part of a gigantic, all-encompassing business that offers everything from delivering toilet paper to web-based solutions for other businesses. This to say, it's hard to imagine that Bezos would take a lot of time out of his day for one show coming to Prime Video, but "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" isn't just any show — it's going to be the most expensive show ever made.

Bezos recently attended the U.K. premiere for the first two episodes of the show and had some nice things to say about showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne who, prior to this massive undertaking, had relatively few credits in the industry. Given that this was such an important show, Bezos did indeed have some input for McKay and Payne – but they didn't always listen. As reported by Variety, Bezos said the following in a speech at the premiere:

"Every showrunner's dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman. They loved that. I need to thank you both for listening whenever it helped but mostly I need to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right times."

It's quite bold for a couple of guys with few credits spending nearly $60 million per episode of TV to ignore a guy like Bezos. But, based on the early buzz for the series, they made the right call.