Superhero Bits: Megan Thee Stallion Joins The MCU, Marvel Celebrates 60 Years Of The Wasp & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! We recently learned that "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman is going to helm the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot, which means things are headed in the right direction. But who is going to make up the cast? Well, a new rumor (per The Direct) has been making the rounds suggesting that Penn Badgley ("You") has apparently been circling the role. Now, this doesn't mean he's for sure been cast, especially since this is firmly in the rumor mill for right now. But he certainly does feel like the kind of guy that might fit the bill. The internet really wanted John Krasinski and they kind of got that in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But that was merely a variant within the larger multiverse. Badgley, it seems, could be our main man.